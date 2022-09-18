Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2100 block of East Elms Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:01 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Fieldstone Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Grasslands Drive.
An aggravated assault was reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of 54th Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 a.m. in the 2200 block of Clear Creek Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 4:19 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 6 a.m. Saturday in the area of West Central Texas Expressway and West Jasper Drive.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 6:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Failure to stop and give information, attended vehicle was reported at 11:13 a.m. Saturday in the area of Rosewood Drive and East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:17 p.m. Saturday in the area of Chandler Drive and Clairidge Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:34 p.m. Saturday in the 5600 block of Jim Avenue.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Sevilla Drive.
Possession of dangerous drugs was reported at 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the area of Industrial Boulevard and South Fort Hood Street.
Theft, possession of stolen firearm was reported at 4:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of Kathey Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
City warrant for another agency was reported at 5:04 p.m. Saturday in the area of Arkansas Avenue and South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:08 p.m. Saturday in the area of Hudson Drive and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Theft, possession of a stolen firearm was reported at 5:47 p.m. Saturday in the area of Blake Street and South 10th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8:51 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Circletree Loop.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle was reported at 10 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:31 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Fort Hood Street and West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Reports are not posted for the weekend until the following work day.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Reports are not posted for the weekend until the following work day.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:18 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Suspicious person was reported at 6:01 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Theft was reported at 6:58 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 10:37 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for disorderly conduct, indecent exposure was reported at 4:37 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 183.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:51 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of McLean Street.
Loud music was reported at 11:04 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Avenue J.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Farm to Market Road 580.
An arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol by a minor was reported at 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Campbell Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of McLean Street.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
