3:50 p.m.: The probable shooting seems to have occured in the neighborhood directly behind the Motel 7, according to the Herald reporter at the scene.
Diana San fillipo, who lives across the street from the scene, told a Herald reporter that she heard the shots while she was working from home.
"I was on the phone with a customer and all of a sudden I heard a 'pow pow pow pow' and I had to pause and was like 'were those fireworks or gunshots?'" she said. "Knowing that I heard it and that it's right outside across the street... it's scary."
Killeen police have not yet responded to questions from the Herald about the incident.
2:42 p.m.: Police are investigating a possible shooting near the Motel 7 in downtown Killeen.
Police radio dispatch traffic indicated Killeen police were responding to the possible shooting around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
A Herald reporter at the scene saw police investigating around the hotel, and setting up police caution tape nearby, at the intersection of Avenue G and 10th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.