At pretrial hearings on Friday, a case involving two men accused of stealing coupons worth thousands of dollars was set for further pretrial hearings.
Three co-defendants, Andrew D. Alfaro, 31, Sandra Hull, 53, and Phillip John Hull, 49, were indicted Nov. 13 on the third-degree felony charge of theft of property $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, but only Alfaro and Phillip Hull were in court on Friday.
Sandra Hull previously had a pretrial hearing set for March 13 and on Friday the court set hearings for Alfaro and Phillip Hull on that same date.
All have pleaded not guilty.
No trial dates have yet been set in the cases.
“…It is too soon to know whether they will or will not be tried together,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza, previously, and on Friday he confirmed that is still an accurate statement.
Police said the three were involved in the theft of pallets of coupon booklets from the Killeen Daily Herald. Two pallets of booklets were reported missing, each valued at $22,000.
After reviewing the Herald’s security footage, it appeared that an employee, identified by police as Alfaro, was entering the Herald’s warehouse, getting on a forklift and taking two pallets of flyer inserts to vehicles waiting outside, according to the arrest affidavit. Sandra Hull and Phillip Hull are accused of driving the vehicles and having a large quantity of coupons at their Killeen home.
The three were arrested in September and have since bonded out of jail.
