Pretrial hearings have been set for three people accused of stealing coupons worth thousands of dollars after all three pleaded not guilty.
Three co-defendants, Andrew D. Alfaro, 31, Sandra Hull, 53, and Phillip John Hull, 49, were indicted Nov. 13 on the third-degree felony charge of theft of property $30,000 or more but less than $150,000, according to court records.
Waivers of arraignment were filed by the defense attorneys for the three co-defendants, which led to the court entering not-guilty pleas. Defense attorneys routinely file waivers of arraignment for their clients.
“These cases are currently set for pretrial hearings,” said Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza. “At this time it is too soon to know whether they will or will not be tried together.”
Sandra Hull was the last of the three to be arraigned, with her attorney filing a waiver on Friday, according to the 426th Judicial District Court coordinator’s office. Alfaro’s waiver was filed in December and Phillip Hull’s on Jan. 10.
Alfaro and Phillip Hull have pretrial hearings set for Feb. 14 and Sandra Hull has a pretrial hearing set for March 13. No trial dates have yet been set in the cases, according to the court coordinator’s office.
Police said the three were involved in the theft of pallets of coupon booklets from the Killeen Daily Herald. Two pallets of booklets were reported missing, each valued at $22,000.
After reviewing the Herald’s security footage, it appeared that an employee, identified by police as Alfaro, was entering the Herald’s warehouse, getting on a forklift and taking two pallets of flyer inserts to vehicles waiting outside, according to the arrest affidavit. Sandra Hull and Phillip Hull are accused of driving the vehicles and having a large quantity of coupons at their Killeen home.
The three were arrested in September and have since bonded out of jail.
