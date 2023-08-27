A previously unreported death of a man in Killeen led to the felony indictment of a Dallas-area man last week.
Tylek Kentrell Cooper, 24, of Mesquite was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter. Cooper was arrested in Dallas County and bonded out from that jail, according to the Bell County Jail last week.
Killeen police allege that Cooper was drunk on Aug. 20, 2021, when he was speeding through the city at speeds over 100 mph. Cooper’s vehicle struck another vehicle but it was the next day before the body of the victim — 21-year-old Jordan Hicks of Georgia — was located, according to an arrest affidavit.
Killeen police on Aug. 20, 2021, were dispatched to the scene of a traffic accident, where a witness stated that “he observed a Dodge Challenger traveling at a high rate of speed strike a Chevy Malibu that was making a left turn,” according to the affidavit. “The driver of the Dodge was determined to be Cooper.”
The following day, another officer learned of a body that had been reported in the same area where the wreck happened. The officer responded to the scene, where he met with a man who had been a passenger in the Chevy Malibu that was struck the night before.
“(The man) stated that Jordan Hicks also was a passenger in the vehicle and he assumed Jordan was transported to the hospital,” according to the affidavit. “When he was unable to locate Hicks, he returned to the scene of the wreck and found Hicks’s body...approximately 120 feet from the vehicles involved in the wreck.”
An autopsy determined that Hicks, who police said had not been wearing a seat belt, died from blunt force injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle.
The incident allegedly occurred on Aug. 20, 2021, but the Killeen Police Department did not release information publicly about the fatal accident. The officer who responded to the scene on the night of Aug. 20, 2021, told the detective that he had not been told there was another passenger in the vehicle.
Police said that Cooper’s blood alcohol concentration was determined to be 0.13, almost twice the legal limit. Police also analyzed the “event data recorder” in Cooper’s Challenger, which allegedly showed that two seconds before the impact occurred the vehicle had been traveling at 104 mph on a 55-mph roadway.
According to an online obituary, Hicks was from Cobb County, Ga.
Laticia Y. Anthony, 44, of Belton, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Jose J. Rivera, 55, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Joyrdan Turner, 29, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Dillon T. Sutler, 26, of Copperas Cove, on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Spencer Harden, 49, of Killeen, on one count of tampering with evidence and one count of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Amanda K. Byrd, 36, of Killeen, on charges of fraudulent possession of identifying information of an elderly person and fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Willie A. Lackerson, 37, of Killeen, on charges of fraudulent possession of identifying information of an elderly person and fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Sierra C. Lee, 27, of Killeen, on charges of fraudulent possession of identifying information of an elderly person and fraudulent possession of identifying information.
Chantal J. Pharr, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a public servant.
Antonio Roberson, 24, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a pregnant person.
Brandon Polk, 31, of Berwyn, Ill., on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Gabriel N. Ayala, 23, of Killeen, on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault of a public servant and evading arrest with a vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.