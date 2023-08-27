CRIME graphic

A previously unreported death of a man in Killeen led to the felony indictment of a Dallas-area man last week.

Tylek Kentrell Cooper, 24, of Mesquite was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of intoxication manslaughter. Cooper was arrested in Dallas County and bonded out from that jail, according to the Bell County Jail last week.

