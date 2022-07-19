BELTON — During a trial this week in the case against a man accused of robbing a Killeen convenience store, the state’s prosecutors worked to connect the dots using evidence and police testimony while the man’s defense attorney tried to wedge in reasonable doubt.
On Monday in the 426th Judicial District Court, a jury of 7 men and 5 women was seated and testimony began in the case against Maurice Barron Jefferson Jr. Testimony from state’s witnesses continued on Tuesday.
Jefferson, 32, has been held in the Bell County Jail since being booked on Dec. 3, 2020. He was indicted on March 3, 2021, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
POLICE TESTIMONY
On Dec. 1, 2020, KPD Officer David VanValkenburg, who is now a detective, was working patrol and training another officer when he found himself involved in a vehicle and foot pursuit. Dispatchers had received a 911 call at 7:26 a.m. regarding an armed robbery at the Gateway Food Mart in the 100 block of West Elms Road, which activated a police response.
“In addition to knowing the type of vehicle the suspect left in, a Dodge Journey, its direction and its license plate, the clerk was able to inform us that the front left bumper was hanging off the vehicle,” VanValkenburg said during his testimony on Tuesday.
He said that he and his partner attempted to head off the vehicle by driving toward South 10th Street when they spotted the vehicle on Brook Drive.
“He saw us and made an immediate right turn with no blinker,” VanValkenburg said. “He gunned it and we sped up to chase him.”
A chase reaching speeds of 70 miles per hour ensued through the residential neighborhood, at one point zooming by a stopped school bus.
The vehicle came to a sudden stop in the 500 block of Blake Street and the driver jumped out and began to flee on foot, according to police.
“He starts running down the sidewalk and then he cut between two houses,” VanValkenburg said. “He saw our patrol car and he cut back and started running toward me because I guess he didn’t know I was behind him. I put him at gunpoint and ordered him to get down on the ground, but he took off running again.”
After another short foot chase, VanValkenburg was able to apprehend the man, who was identified as Jefferson. But the day was not over yet for the officer who said that he has been involved in about 150 vehicle and foot pursuits over the course of his career.
“I learned quickly that after you’ve chased someone, to backtrack because more than likely they’re trying to get rid of something,” he said.
In this case, officers found a loaded handgun magazine and an empty Glock 9 mm pistol in the backyard in which Jefferson had run through. In the Dodge, which had been reported stolen prior to the alleged robbery, police found black plastic bags containing a $1 bill and about $10 in quarters, in addition to blue vinyl gloves and a cap with a logo.
However, Jefferson’s defense attorney, Steve Lee, attempted to raise some doubt in the minds of the jury.
“You lost sight of him at some point,” Lee said.
The officer agreed that he did lose sight of the man for two to three seconds while maneuvering around a blind corner of a house.
At the store, a clerk informed officers that she had been followed into the store and approached by a man, who police later identified as Jefferson, according to the arrest affidavit.
Jefferson allegedly told the victim to be quiet, told her he had a gun and to give him the money in the cash register. The victim said that when the man put his hands into his pocket, she heard a metallic clicking sound that she associated with a firearm.
Surveillance video from the convenience store, which was shown in court on Tuesday, depicted the man wearing clothing that appeared to be the same as Jefferson’s when he was apprehended. The man in the video could be seen wearing blue gloves, a logoed cap and a black COVID-19 mask obscuring his face.
Testimony and evidence presentation will continue on Wednesday.
