AUSTIN — Prosecutors are dropping criminal charges against two teenagers, including at least one from Killeen, after police identified a different gunman in a mass shooting in downtown Austin that killed a tourist and wounded more than a dozen others, authorities said Tuesday.
Authorities have said the June 12 shooting on Austin’s 6th Street arose after an argument between two groups of teenagers from Killeen. Douglas John Kantor, 25, a tourist from New York, was killed by gunfire.
Police initially arrested 17-year-old Jeremiah Tabb, a Killeen resident and student in the Killeen Independent School District, on an aggravated assault charge and another juvenile, whose name wasn’t released. Tabb was taken into custody by Killeen police at Harker Heights High School where he was attending summer school. He was charged as an adult. The juvenile was booked into the Travis County Juvenile Detention Center in Austin.
Austin Interim Police Chief Joseph Chacon said Tuesday that investigators identified a different person, 19-year-old De’ondre White, as the shooter and a warrant for murder has been issued for his arrest.
White is not yet in custody, Chacon said.
“An arrest warrant for murder has been issued for 19-year-old De’ondre ‘Dre’ White. After the shooting, White changed his appearance by cutting and dying his hair. White was interviewed by APD detectives and then returned to Killeen, Texas where he went into hiding,” according to a news release issues Tuesday by the city of Austin. “Anyone that may have information regarding De’ondre White’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Do not approach him, as he is considered armed and dangerous.”
Although they did have involvement in the shooting incident, charges against the two original suspects have been dropped by the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, officials said.
Chacon said Tabb and the arrested juvenile were both involved in the dispute and had guns, but ballistics evidence determined that the shot that killed Kantor came from White’s gun.
“These two individuals were involved. This is not people who were innocent bystanders or somehow incorrectly identified in this case,” he said.
Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza said his office chose to dismiss the charges against Tabb and the juvenile because they wanted to focus on the murder case.
“When the time comes we will evaluate the totality of the evidence in this case. If the evidence bears it out, both people will be appropriately charged,” Garza said.
Tabb was still jailed in Travis County on Tuesday morning and it wasn’t clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
Detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS, email homicide.apd@austintexas.gov, utilize the Crime Stoppers tip line at 512-472-8477 (TIPS), or the Crime Stoppers app. Callers may remain anonymous.
