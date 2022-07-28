SUGHED:
Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
No data is available from Killeen Police Department at this time.
copperas coveof property was reported at 1:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Myra Lou Avenue.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia was reported at 4:21 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Theft was reported at 9;41 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Patterson Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 10;11 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 11;19 a.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Janet Lane.
Fraudulent use, possession of identifying information was reported at 11;19 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Bridle Drive.
Theft n accident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault of a family member was reported at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Brown Drive.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 11:21 p.m. Wednesday in the 40 block of Pine Place.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An arrest for driving with invalid license, previous convictions, no financial responsibility was reported at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Expressway.
An assault of a family member was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An arrest for assault was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2500 block of Douglas Fir Drive.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Ninth Street.
A theft was reported at 1:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 1:49 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Arnold Street.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Arnold Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
A theft was reported at 9;27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of East Avenue E.
An arrest for multiple warrants for prostitution and unlawful restraint was reported at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551
Reporter
