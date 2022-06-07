Thanks to a charitable donation, K9 “Lincy” will soon receive a protective vest to wear as she performs her duties with the Killeen Police Department. The nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, is sponsored by Thomas and Susan Baily of Rotonda West, Florida. They added a personal touch with the phrase “Born to Love — Trained to Serve — Loyal Always,” which will be embroidered on the vest.
Each vest has a value of between $1,700 and $2,300, weighs an average of 4 to pounds, and comes with a five-year warranty.
The department expects to receive this donation within eight to 10 weeks, according to Ofelia Miramontez with KPD Public Affairs office.
According to the release, Lincy’s bullet- and stab-protective vest is custom fitted, and is considered body armor for four-legged K9 officers.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a charity whose mission is to provide vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,682 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
“The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. K9s with expired vests are also eligible to participate. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States,” Miramontez said.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount, while a single donation of $960 will sponsor one vest. More information is available at vik9s.org.
