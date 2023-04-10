A sexual assault accusation from seven years ago in Killeen is set to be decided by a jury this week in Belton.
Trevaughan Lamar Baker, who also is known as Tre’Vaughan Baker, had been released on bond but was booked back into the Bell County Jail on March 13, 2022, after he failed to appear for a court hearing, according to jail and court records.
Baker, 28, was listed in jail in lieu of $33,500, on a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault and misdemeanor charges of non-payment of child support and possession of marijuana.
Jury selection got underway on Monday in the case that will be heard in the 27th Judicial District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding, according to the court coordinator’s office.
Baker was indicted on Feb. 22, 2017.
Killeen police began investigating Baker after a friend who had known him for several years told police he forced her to have sex with him, according to an arrest affidavit.
The woman said that she went to Baker’s apartment to watch a movie Aug. 13, 2015. Baker allegedly ripped her pants off, pinned her down and raped her despite her attempts to push him away, police said.
Later, the woman learned she was pregnant and had contracted a sexually transmitted disease, police said. The woman had an abortion in December of 2015.
Police said that Baker denied having sex with the woman but he provided them with a DNA sample. On July 29, 2016, detectives received the lab results and learned that Baker was 24 million times more likely the father of the unborn baby than anyone else, according to the affidavit.
