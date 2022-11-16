A Killeen man was sentenced this week to prison time after being found guilty of raping a woman two years ago.
Anthony Garcia, 26, entered a plea of “no contest” on Aug. 1, to a second-degree felony charge of sexual assault. On Monday, in the 426th Judicial District Court, Judge Steve Duskie sentenced Garcia to a term of seven years in prison, according to Bell County court records.
Garcia, who had been out of jail on bond, was taken into custody following the sentencing hearing. He was being held on Wednesday with no bond listed.
On Oct. 31, 2020, a Killeen police officer working the information desk at the department’s headquarters spoke with a caller who wanted to report that she had been sexually assaulted by Garcia, whom she knew.
“She reported that she and Garcia had split up on Oct. 12, 2020, and no longer lived together,” according to the arrest affidavit. “On Oct. 31, 2020, (the woman) said that Garcia called her and asked her to print off a copy of his resume because he did not have a printer and requested that she bring it to his residence” in the 1400 block of Mulford Street. “She agreed to do so and arrived at his apartment around 5:30 p.m. that day. Garcia met her at the door and (the woman) told the officer that they talked and Garcia told her that he was upset about losing his job ... and he asked her to just lay in bed with him to calm him. She agreed.”
Police said that Garcia asked her to have sexual intercourse with him “one last time,” but she told him that was not why she came there. The woman told police that she said, “no,” and resisted but that Garcia physically restrained her and raped her.
The woman drove to work and then called her father, who called the police. A rape exam at a local hospital showed Garcia’s DNA.
