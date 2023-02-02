A Killeen man was charged with possession of controlled substance after a traffic stop yielded methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest.

Killeen police officers on Saturday said they saw Shoquel Salanius Cade, 41, and another man in a car “making rapid movements within the vehicle with both their heads moving left and right and their shoulders moving up and down,” the affidavit shows. One of the officers “believed this movement was consistent with manipulating objects within the vehicle.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.