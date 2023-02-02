A Killeen man was charged with possession of controlled substance after a traffic stop yielded methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest.
Killeen police officers on Saturday said they saw Shoquel Salanius Cade, 41, and another man in a car “making rapid movements within the vehicle with both their heads moving left and right and their shoulders moving up and down,” the affidavit shows. One of the officers “believed this movement was consistent with manipulating objects within the vehicle.”
Police used the expired registration on the car as cause to initiate a traffic stop.
“As the vehicle pulled over, (an officer) observed the right front passenger reaching toward the floorboard,” according to the affidavit.
The same officer said he saw a backpack in the passenger’s lap. That person was identified as Cade. According to the affidavit, he did not have a driver’s license and refused to consent to searches. But as the other passenger left the car, the officer saw “a pipe with a bulb-shaped end which contained a crystalline residue in plain view ... between the seat and center console inside the vehicle.”
After Cade reportedly admitting to having a pipe on him, the officer found that item and “a clear plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance” believed to be methamphetamine.
A search also led to the discovery of a digital scale, empty plastic bags and a pill vial. The passenger, Chuck Junior Graves, 42, of Killeen, was arrested on a blue warrant and possession of controlled substance.
Both were listed in the Bell County Jail on Thursday, with bond set at $17,000 for Cade. On the blue warrant for Graves, he was being held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.