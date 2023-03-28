A jury panel had been summoned ahead of a trial set to begin this week in the case of a woman accused of murder; but rather than proceeding with a trial, the defendant changed her mind and pleaded guilty.
On March 29, 2020, Kaitlyn Silverio, 20, of Temple was found shot to death, allegedly during a marijuana deal. On April 1, 2020, De’Jana Mont’e Williams, who also is known as Dejuana Monte Williams, 21, and Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr., 22, each were charged with murder and booked into the Bell County Jail.
The jury selection process began in Williams’s case on Monday morning, according to the court coordinator’s office for the 264th Judicial District Court.
However, things changed later on Monday when Williams pleaded guilty and then was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to 35 years in prison, according to Bell County court records. She will get credit for the three years she already has served in the Bell County Jail.
Williams’s co-defendant, Henderson, was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year after pleading guilty to murder.
On the night of March 29, 2020, Killeen police responded to the 3300 block of Hereford Lane near Cantabrian Drive in reference to a shooting victim. There, officers found Silverio lying in the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound. She died almost two hours later at a Temple hospital.
Williams told police that she knew Silverio as “Kate,” and had purchased marijuana, or “weed,” from her in the past, according to an arrest affidavit.
She and Henderson “had agreed to ‘hit a lick’ and purchase weed from ‘Kate’ with counterfeit money,” police said.
Henderson admitted to robbing Silverio and said that he and Williams pulled their guns and pointed them at Silverio to take the “weed” without paying, according to the affidavit.
According to Henderson, when Silverio flinched at him, he got scared and shot her. When they saw Silverio clutch for her chest, Henderson and Williams fled the scene and were arrested three days later.
