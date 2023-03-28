Murder trial

De’Jana Mont’e Williams

 Courtesy | Bell County Jail

A jury panel had been summoned ahead of a trial set to begin this week in the case of a woman accused of murder; but rather than proceeding with a trial, the defendant changed her mind and pleaded guilty.

On March 29, 2020, Kaitlyn Silverio, 20, of Temple was found shot to death, allegedly during a marijuana deal. On April 1, 2020, De’Jana Mont’e Williams, who also is known as Dejuana Monte Williams, 21, and Cedric Vernon Henderson Jr., 22, each were charged with murder and booked into the Bell County Jail.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.