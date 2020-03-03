The 20-year-old man killed after a shooting at a Killeen nightclub early Sunday morning was an Army soldier stationed at Fort Hood, according to post officials.
Spc. Shelby Jones was from Jena, Louisiana, and had been serving as a cavalry scout with the 3rd Cavalry Regiment since August 2018.
"Specialist Shelby Jones was a highly valued member of the Brave Rifles team, and his loss is profoundly felt by all of his friends and fellow Troopers in the 3rd Cavalry Regiment," said Col. Ralph Overland, commander, 3rd Cavalry Regiment. "He was a dedicated professional who truly loved his family and the Army. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, friends, and loved ones of Specialist Jones. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time."
Jones deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Inherent Resolve from May 2018 – January 2019. His awards and decorations include the Global War on Terrorism Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Killeen Police Department officers responded to a call about a gunshot victim around 3:05 a.m. Sunday morning, and were dispatched to 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street, a Mickey’s convenience store, where they discovered Jones with a gunshot wound.
Jones was shot at Club Dreams, 4300 S. Fort Hood St., Killeen Police Department said in a later press release. No arrests have been announced.
Police are calling it a "murder" investigation, and it makes for the sixth criminal homicide case of the year in Killeen.
