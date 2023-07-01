Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:30 a.m. Friday on East Rancier Avenue.
Assault by contact was reported at 2:50 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Westwood Drive.
Burglary of building was reported at 3:45 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Aggravated assault was reported at 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of Fleetwood Drive.
Failure to stop and give information for attended vehicle was reported at 8:51 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:28 a.m. Friday in Dimple Street.
Aggravated assault was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the 1500 block of Golden Eagle Court.
Criminal trespass was reported at 9:48 a.m. Friday in the 900 block of Estelle Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 12:50 p.m. Friday in the 3700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported at 2:21 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Assault by contact was reported at 6 p.m. Friday in the 4300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 6:09 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
City warrant for other agency was reported at 7:01 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:04 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Root Avenue.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 8;17 p.m. Friday in the East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Failure to stop and render aid to serious injury or death was reported at 10:29 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of North Roy Reynolds Drive.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful carrying of weapons was reported at 11:09 p.m. Friday in Florence Road.
Driving with license suspended was reported at 11:50 p.m. Friday in the 3300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department reports were not available Saturday.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 500 block of South Race Street.
Disturbance was reported at 10:51 a.m. Friday in the 600 block of College Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:09 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Casbeer Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 7:49 p.m. Friday in the 5000 block of North US Highway 183.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:07 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:34 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of East 3rd Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 11:53 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of College Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
