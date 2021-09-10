Relatives of one of the three homicide victims involved in a string of shootings earlier this week are remembering her as a much loved sister, aunt, daughter and girlfriend.
According to the family of 19-year-old Alondra Santiago, she was one of the victims to lose her life amid several shootings that took place in Killeen during and soon after the Labor Day weekend. She was a 2020 graduate of Killeen High School.
On Tuesday evening, police responded to the 1800 block of Stardust Street in North Killeen at 11:30 p.m., where they confirmed a 19-year-old female had been fatally shot, according to authorities.
Santiago’s death, a result of a drive-by shooting, marks the 12th homicide of the year in Killeen.
Her sister, Lesley Rodriguez, posted on Facebook Wednesday remembering her as many things, including a loving aunt, sister, daughter and friend to many. Rodriguez then made a desperate plea to end gun violence, calling on the community to make a stand.
“This has got to stop.. this gun violence in our town is too much.. too close to home... we have to come together as a community and do something,” Rodriguez said Wednesday.
No arrests have been announced in the case, and the family is still in shock and looking for answers, Rodriguez said. She thanked Killeen police for working on the case, and dealing compassionately with the family.
“There were two (KPD officers) that kept my parents calm” during the tragic incident, Rodriguez said.
The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything, has any videos or any information about this shooting, to contact the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Santiago’s homicide comes as two others were also gunned down over the Labor Day holiday.
Cullen Gerard Sinclair Jr., 18, died Tuesday from injuries sustained in a shooting on Labor Day in the 4500 block of Westcliff Road.
On Sunday, 21-year-old Braylon Tyrese Hines was shot and killed at the Local 6 Motel, 529 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd. Police confirmed on Friday the identities of the three people who died.
These three shooting incidents are only a few in a list consisting of at least eight different shootings that happened this week.
Police have confirmed six other shootings at the following locations over the weekend:
1500 block of McCreary Avenue
2800 block of Dickens Drive
500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard
300 block of West Dean Avenue
2800 block of South Fort Hood Street
4800 block of Neta Drive
Police have also not said if any of the shootings, including the homicides, are related.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.