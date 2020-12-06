Report: Killeen is last, on one list, for being safe

Out of a researched list of 20 cities, in terms of being safe, Killeen recently ranked last.
Advisor Smith, an online resource geared to advising businesses with respect to insurance and related decisions, published a report on Dec. 1 ranking the 20 safest cities in Texas, with respect to crime. In the report, they examined crime reports published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to understand which cities in Texas have the lowest levels of reported crime per capita.
Each of the 20 cities on the list of large cities was given three ratings. For violent crimes per 1,000 residents, Killeen has 17.9. For property crimes per 1,000 residents, Killeen ranked 22.6. Finally, for the overall “crime score,” Killeen’s was 62.9.
This is 1.8 higher than Edinburg, which was No. 19 on the list, and 44 above Suger Land, which was ranked No. 1.
“We applied a proprietary methodology to score the crime levels in cities across the state that takes into account the level of reported crimes, as well as the relative severity of crimes in each city,” the report stated. “This crime score places higher weight on more serious crimes like murder and rape, while assigning a lower weighting to property crimes. We found that the average crime score for Texas cities was 48, and scores ranged from 6 up to 371.”
The report further studied 655 Texas cities, segmented into small, midsize, and large categories based on population. To learn more, visit https://advisorsmith.com/data/safest-cities-in-texas/.
