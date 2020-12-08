Report: Killeen ranks near middle of list for safety

Editor’s Note: Due to an oversight, this article was re-written from the story which ran on Monday.
Is crime in Killeen worse than many other cities in Texas with a population of 100,000 or more? Based on one recent statewide crime report, Killeen finished near the middle of the pack.
AdvisorSmith — an online resource geared to advising businesses on insurance related decisions — published a report on Dec. 1 ranking the 39 safest cities in Texas, with respect to crime. Killeen was almost at the center of the list, at No. 20.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra expressed skepticism about the ranking, noting that much of the crime in Killeen is narcotics related or domestic in nature, which usually does not impact bystanders or people visiting the area.
“We’re not as unsafe as a city like Chicago,” Segarra noted, also noting that Killeen has a number of organizations which work to deal with the issues listed above. “We do need to work with issues inside the home.”
In the report, AdvisorSmith examined crime reports published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to understand which cities in Texas have the lowest levels of reported crime per capita.
Each of the 20 cities on the list of large cities was given three ratings. For violent crimes per 1,000 residents, Killeen has 17.9. For property crimes per 1,000 residents, Killeen ranked 22.6. Finally, for the overall “crime score,” Killeen’s was 62.9.
Killeen’s crime numbers were on par with No. 19 Edinburg and No. 21 Brownsville, which are both in south Texas near the Mexico border. Austin and Waco were both deemed less safe than Killeen, finishing at No. 30 and No. 31 on the list respectively.
Sugar Land was ranked No. 1, and Amarillo was last at No. 39, or least safe.
On another list from the same report, for midsized cities of 10,000 to 100,000 residents, Temple ranked No. 126, while Belton ranked No. 62 and Harker Heights at No. 61, out of a list of 198.
On the list of small cities, Lampasas has a rank of 330, Salado has a score of 166, Nolanville a score of 105, out of a list of 418.
Information regarding Copperas Cove could not be located on the list.
“We applied a proprietary methodology to score the crime levels in cities across the state that takes into account the level of reported crimes, as well as the relative severity of crimes in each city,” the report stated. “This crime score places higher weight on more serious crimes like murder and rape, while assigning a lower weighting to property crimes. We found that the average crime score for Texas cities was 48, and scores ranged from 6 up to 371.”
To learn more, visit https://advisorsmith.com/data/safest-cities-in-texas/.
Rank City Violent Crimes per 1,000 Residents Property Crimes per 1,000 Residents Crime Score
1 Sugar Land 2.6 12.9 18.9
2 Allen 4.0 10.9 19.8
3 Mckinney 6.8 9.9 25.1
4 League City 8.0 13.9 29.7
5 Pearland 7.4 17.3 30.3
6 Plano 6.5 17.2 32.5
7 Round Rock 9.5 17.1 33.6
8 Frisco 7.8 19.4 35.2
9 College Station 8.8 17.6 37.5
10 Lewisville 10.3 19.9 43.6
11 Mcallen 13.0 24.8 43.6
12 El Paso 12.6 15.1 47.3
13 Laredo 14.0 17.7 49.1
14 Irving 11.8 24.4 49.8
15 Denton 13.2 20.5 50.5
16 Midland 14.0 23.8 53.6
17 Garland 15.9 25.9 59.4
18 Grand Prairie 12.0 30.6 60.0
19 Edinburg 15.5 29.3 61.1
20 Killeen 17.9 22.6 62.9
21 Brownsville 16.7 24.7 64.2
22 Fort Worth 13.4 27.2 65.4
23 Tyler 14.2 30.0 65.7
24 Pasadena 15.8 25.1 70.6
25 San Angelo 24.1 31.4 75.5
26 Abilene 26.7 26.4 75.6
27 Mesquite 15.8 36.4 77.5
28 Wichita Falls 26.4 30.4 78.4
29 Arlington 22.4 28.1 78.5
30 Austin 21.6 39.3 84.5
31 Waco 21.7 32.9 85.9
32 Corpus Christi 26.5 34.5 104.3
33 San Antonio 21.8 43.2 104.9
34 Dallas 24.4 35.4 108.9
35 Odessa 29.7 29.9 117.5
36 Beaumont 38.3 36.2 130.7
37 Lubbock 30.2 46.1 131.0
38 Houston 30.0 44.1 131.5
39 Amarillo 53.0 75.3 204.6
