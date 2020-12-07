Editor's note: Due to an oversight this article was re-written from the story which ran on Monday.
Out of a researched list of 39 cities, in terms of being safe, Killeen recently ranked 20.
Advisor Smith, an online resource geared to advising businesses with respect to insurance and related decisions, published a report on Dec. 1 ranking the 39 safest cities in Texas, with respect to crime. In the report, they examined crime reports published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation to understand which cities in Texas have the lowest levels of reported crime per capita.
Each of the 20 cities on the list of large cities was given three ratings. For violent crimes per 1,000 residents, Killeen has 17.9. For property crimes per 1,000 residents, Killeen ranked 22.6. Finally, for the overall “crime score,” Killeen’s was 62.9.
This is 44 above Sugar Land, which was ranked No. 1, and 120.1 above Amarillo, which at #39 was last, or least safe.
On another list from the same report, for midsized cities of 10,000 to 100,000 residents, Temple has a score of 126 out of 160, while Belton ranks 62 and Harker Heights in 61, out of a list of 198. On the list of small cities, Lampasas has a score of 330, Salado has a score of 166, Nolanville a score of 105, out of a list of 418.
Information regarding Copperas Cove could not be located on the list.
“We applied a proprietary methodology to score the crime levels in cities across the state that takes into account the level of reported crimes, as well as the relative severity of crimes in each city,” the report stated. “This crime score places higher weight on more serious crimes like murder and rape, while assigning a lower weighting to property crimes. We found that the average crime score for Texas cities was 48, and scores ranged from 6 up to 371.”
The report further studied 655 Texas cities, segmented into small, midsize, and large categories based on population. To learn more, visit https://advisorsmith.com/data/safest-cities-in-texas/.
No surprise here. Part of the problem, besides the murdering thugs roaming the city, is that idiot hugging judge in Belton. When you put three different Armed Robbery defendants on probation in the same week, getting arrested is not much of a deterrent to crime!
