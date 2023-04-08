Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Assault by contact was reported at midnight Thursday in the 1200 block of Trailboss Drive.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 12:48 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South College Street.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 4 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Burglary of a building with forced entry was reported at 5:20 a.m. Friday in the 4100 blcok of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:50 a.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Cavalry Lane.
Terroristic threat was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 4900 block of Heather Lane.
Shoplifting was reported at 9:15 a.m. Friday in the 3100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Shoplifting was reported at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft of service was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 2800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle was reported at 11 a.m. Friday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Aggravated assault was reported at noon Friday in the 4500 block of Deek Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:30 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of Clear Creek Road.
Shoplifting was reported at 1:10 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of Clear Creek Road.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Fox Creek Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 1:42 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Atkinson Avenue and North 10th Street.
Narcotics investigation was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Adams Avenue and North Gilmer Street.
Assault by contact was reported at 4 p.m. Friday in the 3900 block of Madison Drive.
Duty on striking a highway fixture/landscape was reported at 7:40 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of Gigante Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:51 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Stetson Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:17 p.m. Friday in the vicinity of Gateway Drive and Lowes Boulevard.
Intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle was reported at 8:58 p.m. in the vicinity of Robinett Road and Gus Drive.
Aggravated assault was reported at 10:30 p.m. in the 800 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 11:55 p.m. in the vicinity of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South 38th Street.
Lampasas
Theft was reported at 10:24 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of East Avenue F.
Fraud was reported at 1:19 p.m. Friday in the 1600 block of East Avenue H.
Disturbance was reported at 2:54 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:04 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Braod Street.
Disturbance was reported in the 400 block of South Key Ave. A time was not specified.
Reckless driver was reported at 6:09 p.m. Friday in the 2600 block of South Highway 183.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:28 p.m. Friday in the 1500 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:08 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Noise disturbance was reported at 10:40 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights police reports are not available on the weekends or on holidays.
