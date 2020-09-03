The reward for information leading to the arrest of a “person of interest” in a July homicide in Copperas Cove has been increased to $5,000, police spokesman Kevin Miller said in a news release Thursday.
Investigation into the death of Devonn Dozell Mayhew produced surveillance footage which showed a person near the crime scene.
Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying the person and information that will lead to an arrest, police said.
Around 11:15 p.m. July 23, Copperas Cove police went to the intersection of South Seventh Street and West Avenue E for calls of shots fired.
Police found Mayhew in the roadway not displaying signs of life, and paramedics confirmed he was dead at the scene, the release said.
Anyone who knows the identity of the person captured on the surveillance footage can call Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers at 254-547-1111 or the Copperas Cove Police Department at 254-547-8222.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.