Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Aggravated robbery with firearm-individual was reported Thursday at 11 p.m. in the 4100 block of Lake Road.
Criminal warrant arrest for other agency was reported Thursday at 10:59 p.m. in the 5100 block of Sydney Harbour Court.
Public intoxication was reported Thursday at 8:39 p.m. in at the intersection of South Fort Hood street and West Lane.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Thursday at 7:09 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury was reported Thursday at 3:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Highland Avenue.
Evading arrest or detention was reported Thursday at 3:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Rancier.
Failure to stop and render aid serious bodily injury or death was reported Thursday at 2:40 p.m. in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported Thursday at 2 p.m. in the 4400 block of Golden Gate Drive.
Criminal trespass was reported Thursday at 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Southwood Drive.
Assault by contact was reported Thursday at 10 a.m. in the 900 block of Sissom Road.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Thursday at 8:55 a.m. in the 2900 block of Lavender Lane.
Terroristic threat was reported Thursday at 6 a.m. in the 6200 block of Taree Loop.
Burglary of a building forced entry was reported Thursday at 6 a.m. in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Harker Heights
Assault with a deadly weapon was reported at 8:12 a.m. in the 600 block of Indian Trail.
Terroristic threat/cause of imminent SBI was reported Thursday in the 300 block of Knights Way.
Burglary was reported Thursday at 11:46 p.m. in the 2000 of Indian Trail Drive.
Assault causes bodily injury involving family member was reported Thursday at 3:42 a.m. in the 1100 block of Indian Trail.
Copperas Cove
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported Thursday at 5:02 p.m. in the 200 block of King Block Wagon Train Circle.
Possession controlled substance under 1 gram was reported Thursday at 4:57 p.m. on Wagon Train Circle.
Marijuana under ounces, unlawful carry weapon was reported Thursday 200 block of Wagon Train circle.
Warrant indecency with a child was reported Thursday in the 400 block of North 3rd Street.
Found property was reported Thursday at 5:03 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Avenue B.
Disorderly conduct/fighting was reported Thursday at 5:04 p.m. In the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Disorderly conduct/language was reported Thursday at 5:05 p.m. In the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Theft property u/100 was reported thursday at 5:06 p.m. In the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Emergency medical detention was reported thursday at 5:07 p.m. In the 1800 block of Lindsey Drive.
Welfare concern was reported Thursday at 5:08 p.m. in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Evading arrest/detention was reported Thursday at 5:09 p.m. No location provided.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported Thursday at 5:10 p.m. In the 800 block East Avenue D.
Found property was reported Thursday at 5:11 p.m. In the 200 block of Liberty Bell Lane.
Forgery-money was reported Thursday at 5:12 p.m. In the 1100 block of South FM 116.
Lampasas
Harassment was reported Thursday at 12:04 a.m. in the 300 block of Barnes Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:08 a.m. in the 800 block of South Walnut Street.
Theft was reported Thursday at 8:33 a.m. in the 1700 block of East Central of Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported Thursday at 12:09 p.m. in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Suspicious activity was reported Thursday at 8:46 p.m. in the 200 block of West North Avenue.
Loud Music was reported Thursday at 10:42 p.m. on Gillen Court.
Assault was reported Thursday at 10:52 p.m. in the 500 block of South Hackberry Street.
