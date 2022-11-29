Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Deadly conduct discharging firearm toward habitation, building or person was reported at midnight Monday in the 1400 block of Edgefield Street.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at midnight Monday in the 1800 block of Moonlight Drive.
Failure to display license plates was reported at 3:01 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 3:10 a.m. Monday in the 1100 block of Duval Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 3:17 a.m. Monday in the 3600 block of Clear Creek Road.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 4:21 a.m. Monday in the area of Anna Lee Drive and Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Elms Road.
Failure to report an accident to the police was reported at 7:10 a.m. Monday in the area of Patton Road and East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 10:29 a.m. Monday in the area of Cantabrian Drive and Sevilla Drive.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 12;13 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1;12 p.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Poage Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Rancier Avenue.
An assault was reported at 3:08 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of East Rancier Avenue.
No liability insurance was reported at 3:19 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Theft of service was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7:38 p.m. Monday in the area of Jennifer Drive and Westover Drive.
Illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 7:55 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of Valley Road.
Aggravated robbery with a knife or cutting instrument was reported at 8:10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for assault, family violence was reported at 12:59 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Creek Street.
An accident was reported at 7:56 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Georgetown Road and Veterans Avenue.
An accident was reported at 7:58 a.m. Monday in the 2300 block of West Avenue B.
An accident was reported at 10:56 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Hill Street.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 11:36 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 11:38 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An arrest for assaulting a family member was reported at 1:28 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Theft of a firearm, burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:47 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Judy Lane.
A welfare check was reported at 2:03 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 4:39 p.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
An accident was reported at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 8:53 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 7 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Kathey Road.
LAMPASAS
Shots fired was reported at 1;16 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
An accident was reported at 11:21 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:37 a.m. Monday in the area of South U.S. Highway 281 and South Key Avenue.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:01 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of East Avenue J.
A reckless driver was reported at 2;27 p.m. Monday in the 2000 block of East Highway 190.
A theft was reported at 2:40 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 2:48 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:18 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of North Race Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:44 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.