Weather

A sign at the Patriot Buick GMC dealership, 4600 E. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, posted a temperature of 100 degrees Monday afternoon.

 Lauren Dodd | Herald

Killeen-Fort Hood area residents may be able to breathe a bit easier as Saharan dust, which first arrived in Texas in mid-June, moves north.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the air quality outlook for Killeen was listed as good following two days of diminished air quality Saturday and Sunday.

