Killeen-Fort Hood area residents may be able to breathe a bit easier as Saharan dust, which first arrived in Texas in mid-June, moves north.
According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the air quality outlook for Killeen was listed as good following two days of diminished air quality Saturday and Sunday.
“African dust may linger in decreasing quantities over the northern, western, and northeastern portions of the state while continuing to weaken and dissipate elsewhere,” TCEQ’s Monday air quality outlook said.
High triple-digit temperatures are expected to continue throughout the week in the Killeen area, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Allison Prater, in Fort Worth.
Monday’s high temperature is expected to be 100 degrees, Prater said, with 101 degree days through Thursday.
Friday and Saturday’s high temperatures are expected to hit the mid-90s.
Killeen has a 20% chance of scattered showers Friday and Saturday as much of the area continues to grapple with exceptional to moderate drought conditions.
“With the continued heat, we’re still expecting above-normal fire conditions throughout the next week — that’ll be a continuation of what we’re already seeing,” Prater said.
