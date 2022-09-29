With better weather and October coming this weekend, now is the perfect time for events to start ramping up in the Killeen-Fort Hood area. Check out this week’s listing for more information on what’s coming up.
Local Events
The Salute to Our Military three-day celebration will be from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at Hood Stadium on Fort Hood. There will be music, carnival rides, food, a petting zoo, and live music available at this free event open to all DoD ID cardholders. Go to https://bit.ly/3Bi4t94 for a full schedule of events and the live music lineup.
The Fall Harker Heights Community Garage Sale will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1st participating homes throughout the city. Residents can find a map of participating garage sales at https://bit.ly/harkerheightsevents, and print-out copies are available at the Harker Heights Activities Center or Recreation Center.
The Bow Wow Luau will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Family Aquatic Center, 1800 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. This free, dog-friendly event will feature a pooch pageant, costume contest, photo booth, pet adoptions, swimming, vendors, and more. All dogs must have a current rabies vaccine to attend.
The second annual Community Walk Against Domestic Violence will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 2 at Lions Club Park Hike & Bike Trail, 1600 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen. There will be food, music, and a one-mile walk at this free event to bring awareness to survivors of domestic violence. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple.
Sirena’s Creekside Carnaval, formerly Sirena Festival, will be Oct. 1 and 2 in downtown Salado. The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 1 with the Promenade around Pace Park Drive, a Children’s Business fair at the Pace Park Pavilion, and the “Whatever Floats Your Boat” recycled materials boat race down Salado Creek at 1 p.m. On Oct. 2, there will be live music, stiltwalkers, live mermaids, bubble contortionists, story time for kids, belly dancing, artists, and a Wild Animal Zoo Show at 3p.m. There will also be over 60 vendors, seven food trucks, multiple bounce houses, a petting zoo, and much more on both days.For a full lineup of events, go to www.sirenafest.org.
USO Virtual Military Programming is hosting a Live Discussion and Q&A with Mario Lopez at 4 p.m. Oct. 2. Go to usomvp.org/MarioLopez to register for this free event.
The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery,11463 State Highway 195 in Killeen, will host a ceremony designating the cemetery as a Purple Heart Cemetery by the Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 1876 at 11 a.m. Oct. 5. The public is invited to attend.
The Vineyard at Florence, 111 Via Francesco, hosts Yoga at the Vineyard from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. every Saturday through December. The hour-long yoga class is $30 and includes one mimosa. Go to https://bit.ly/3rjoxTG to purchase tickets.
The Dana Peak Trail Run will begin at 6 a.m. Oct. 8 at Dana Peak Park, Harker Heights. This race will feature a 100K, 50K, 20K, and 10K run. Cost ranges from $65 to $140 depending on the length of the race. Go to https://bit.ly/3y0KWJg to learn more and to register.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, will host Oktoberfest from noon to 10 p.m. every Saturday through Oct. 22. There will be German food, brews, games, music, and more available at this free event.
The Sammons Community Center, 2220 W. Avenue D in Temple, hosts its Country and Western Dance from 6 to 9 p.m. every second and fourth Thursday of the month. Admission is $5 per person and is open to adults only. Coffee and punch are provided. Guests are invited to bring a snack to share.
The Mayborn Science Theater at Central Texas College, 6200 W. Central Texas Expressway in Killeen, hosts a variety of laser shows, movies, and other events based on astronomy. For show descriptions, a full schedule, and ticket prices go to www.starsatnight.org or call 254-526-1800.
Family Fun
The Harker Heights Fire Department and Harker Heights Lions Club will host Breakfast with Sparky from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail. Tickets for this fundraising event is $7 per person at the door.
Fort Hood Family Housing will host the National Night Out from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at Fort Hood Stadium. There will be family fun, free treats, and the opportunity to meet and interact with local law enforcement.
The ninth annual Fall Festival at the Robinson Family Farm, 2651 Bob White Road in Temple, will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 30. There will be a wine and biergarten, pumpkin patch, hay rides, corn cannons, food trucks, a petting zoo, axe throwing, live music, and more available. Admission is $15.95 in advance or $19.95 at the gate. Go to www.therobinsonfamilyfarm.com to purchase tickets.
The 2022 Central Texas Fall Festival is open every day through Nov. 20 at Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, 14400 E. State Highway 29, Georgetown. There is a corn maze, pumpkin patch, pig races, petting zoo, live music, apple cannons, wagon rides, food trucks, and much more available. Admission ranges from $19.95 to $24.95 depending on the day of the week. Go to https://bit.ly/3QN5XOi for tickets and a full list of events.
Explore, Learning, and Play occurs every Wednesday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bronco Youth Center, 6602 Tank Destroyer Blvd., Fort Hood. Parents with children ages 3 years and younger will engage in playgroups that focus on age-appropriate activities and exercises that help build interpersonal skills together. No registration is required. Participants must have a military ID to participate. Call 254-287-2286 for more information.
The Killeen Independent School District will hold free tutoring for math and literacy skills for KISD students at the Jackson Professional Learning Center, 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive, Killeen. Sessions are from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday for elementary school students, from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday for high school students, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for grades fourth to twelfth. Go to www.killeenisd.org/tutoring for more information.
The Harker Heights Public Library, 400 Indian Trail, will host a come-and-go Book Swap from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 1. The library also hosts a variety of virtual and in-person livestreams, children’s programs, story times, crafts, and other activities with details posted throughout the week on the library Facebook page, www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/.
The Killeen Public Library hosts its Public Game Day for adults every Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Main Library, 205 E. Church Ave. The library also hosts a variety of other in-person events for children, teens, and adults every week at the Main Library and the Copper Mountain Branch Library. Go to https://www.killeentexas.gov/171/Libraries for a full schedule.
The Lampasas Public Library, 201 S. Main St., will host a Preschooler Story Time featuring the book “Piggies in the Pumpkin Patch” and a paper plate pig craft at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 5.
Local Music
Schoepf’s BBQ, 702 E. Central Ave. in Belton, will host the free Shooter FM Acoustic Lunch with live music by Tommy Alverson and Brandon Rhyderi, with radio hosts Crowman and Nash, at noon Sept. 30. The fifth annual Spazmatics Benefit Concert will also be at 6 p.m. Oct. 6. General admission is $25 with no meal and $45 with a meal included. Go to https://muradbid.com/tickets/magnolia/tix to purchase in advance.
Bo’s Barn Dance Hall and Club is hosting live music by Branded Heart from 8 p.m. to midnight Sept. 30. Cover: $10. Fast Movin’ Train will perform from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Oct. 1. Cover: $10. The dance hall is at 4984 W. Farm-to-Market 93, Temple. Catch karaoke from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. every Thursday. Happy Hour is from 5 to 10 p.m. every Thursday, and 5 to 8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday. Check out a free dance lesson from 6:30 to 8 p.m. every first and third Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.bosbarndancehall.com, or call 254-939-7131.
Fire Street Pizza, 10310 Farm-to-Market 439 in Belton, is hosting free live music by
Scratch 3 from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 30, Jennifer Pisarick from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 1, and Martian Folk from noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 2.
The VFW Post 3892, 201 VFW Drive in Harker Heights, hosts karaoke with a DJ from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and a Tejano DJ the first and third Saturday of the month. Call 254-213-3350 for more information.
Scores Pizza and Wings, 219 S. East St. in Belton, hosts Open Mic Night with Jacob Augustine every Wednesday from 7 to 10 p.m.
The 3 Texans Winery, 7536 Farm-to-Market 2409 in Temple, will host free live music by Megan Brucker from 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 1.
Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is hosting free live music by Mary-Charlotte Young at 7 p.m. followed by Dustin Brown and The Now at 8 p.m. Sept. 30, and Erica Michelle at 4 p.m. Oct. 2.
Local Markets
The Troy Boo-tiquewill be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1at the John Q. Thompson Pavilion, 201 E. Main St., Troy. The market will feature local honey, seasonal decor, arts and crafts, and various gifts. Call Laurie Bailey at 254-421-2485 for more information or for a fee-free vendor spot.
The City of Killeen Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday until the end of October at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop. For more information and the vendor application process, call 254-501-6390 or visit www.killeentexas.gov/REC.
The Harker Heights Famers Market will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing. There will be local farmers, producers, and artisans available to sell a variety of fresh produce and other products.
The Copperas Cove Farmers Market will be from 4 to 7 p.m. every Friday through October in Downtown Copperas Cove. For vendor information, go to https://copperascove.com/farmers-market/.
The Farmers Market at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado, is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through September. There will be local produce, handmade products, art, coffee, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors should email kd@barrowbrewing.com.
The Central Texas Farmers Market happens every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kempner Farm, 4616 Farm-to-Market 2808, Kempner. There are local growers, artisans, vendors, food trucks, and more available. Interested vendors can go to http://www.kempnerfarm.com to find more information and an application.
Lampasas Trade Days will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every first Saturday of the month at 2646 E. Highway 190. There will be vendors, antique dealers, craftsmen, artists, and more available. Call 512-734-1294 for more information.
The Temple Farmers Market will be from 7 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday at West Temple Park, 121 Montpark Road. For vendor information, call Daniel Lara at 254-624-4718.
The Gatesville Chamber Market Days will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every second Saturday of the month through November at the Historic Cotton Belt Depot, 2307 S. Highway 36, Gatesville. There will be local vendors will fresh produce, plants, homemade crafts, furniture, décor, and more.
The Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum, 315 W. Avenue B, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Every first Saturday of the month, the museum hosts a free, themed Family Day. Go towww.templerrhm.org for more information. Admission is $4 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for kids ages 5 to 12, and free for children under 5.
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, will host its Full STEAM Ahead event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that is free and open to all ages to explore light, symmetry, reflections, and more. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
The Mayborn Museum at Baylor University, 1300 S. University Parks Drive, Waco, is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. View the special display, “DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers!” for families to play as superheroes in a series of challenges from now through Jan. 29, 2023. Admission is $10 for adults, $9 for seniors, and $8 for kids 12 and under.
The Texas Ranger Hall of Fame and Museum, 100 Texas Ranger Trail in Waco, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors and military, $4 for kids 6 to 12, and kids under 6 are free. Go to www.texasranger.org for more information.
The Lampasas County Museum, 303 S. Western Ave., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Call 512-556-2224 for more information.
The Salado Museum and College Park, 423 S. Main St., is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Go towww.saladomuseum.org for more information.
