A Killeen Daily Herald news report was featured on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” last weekend.
During the TV show’s Weekend Update, comedian Michael Che took a jab at a local Killeen police report.
“Texas police arrested a woman who broke into a man’s house, stripped naked, and slept in one of his beds,” Che said. “The man called the police when he realized the woman was not attractive.”
On Mar. 30, the Herald reported on a Killeen police arrest affidavit involving a naked woman allegedly caught trespassing at a Killeen man’s home.
The 28-year-old woman was booked into the Bell County Jail on March 30 on charges of criminal trespassing and harassment of a public servant.
Killeen police officers were told by the complainant that “he believed someone had come into his house last night, but did not check until that morning.”
The man had “found a female sleeping naked on an air mattress in one of his other rooms,” according to an arrest affidavit.
During the arrest, according to police, the woman refused to put her clothes back on and stand up.
Officers then arrested the woman and led her out of the house, attempting to cover her body with clothing from the residence, according to the affidavit.
Just outside the residence, the woman allegedly turned her head and spit on a Killeen police officer, adding a harassment of a public servant charge, a third-degree felony, to her existing criminal trespassing charge.
