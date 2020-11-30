Killeen police have arrested a suspect in connection with a Saturday night stabbing incident that left the victim hospitalized.
Just after 7 p.m. Saturday. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the Summerlyn Apartments located at 4101 E. Rancier Ave. in reference to a 911 call about a stabbing victim, according to KPD spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez in an email.
Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a male suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center -Temple in stable condition.
Through the investigation, it was determined that the suspect assaulted the victim as he entered the apartment and stabbed him with a pocket knife during the altercation.
The suspect was detained and transported to the Killeen City Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing, Miramontez said.
