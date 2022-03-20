Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:56 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Ivy Drive and South Fort Hood Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 2:01 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Lowes Boulevard and Trimmier Road.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 3:24 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault by threat was reported at 5:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Anna Lee Drive.
Theft of a vehicle reported at 9 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Old Florence Road.
Shoplifting reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated assault was reported at 5:26 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of College Street and Dunn Avenue.
Criminal mischief reported at 8:25 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of 16th Street.
Evading arrest reported at 9:40 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Crockett Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Sunday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Sunday.
Lampasas
Noise disturbance reported at 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Shots fired reported at 1:07 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Reckless driver reported at 1:39 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of South US Highway 281.
Harassment reported at 11:33 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Race Street.
Noise disturbance reported at 10:06 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
