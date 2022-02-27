Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:10 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Hallmark Avenue.
Discharge of a firearm was reported at 12:24 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of Zephyr Road.
Criminal mischief reported at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 2:36 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
Criminal mischief reported at 8 a.m. in the 1700 block of Old FM Road.
Unlawful carry of weapons reported at 10:50 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Jasper Drive and Trimmier Road.
Public intoxication reported at 12:08 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana reported at 1:43 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Alicante Court and Granada Drive.
Theft reported at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft reported at 6:50 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Avenue.
Burglary reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 of Westwood Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Sunday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Sunday.
Lampasas
Assault reported at 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Shots fired reported at 1:26 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Sunrise Hills and East US Highway 190.
Accident reported at 4:42 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West 1st Street.
Fraud reported at 12:10 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Hoover Street.
Accident reported at 12:38 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud reported at 1:25 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Disturbance reported at 2:27 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Shots fired reported at 3:48 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Eat 1st Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of driving while intoxicated at 7:31 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of East Avenue B.
Noise disturbance reported at 9:53 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West 3rd Street.
Assault reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Walnut Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
