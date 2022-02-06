Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Firearm discharged reported at 12:06 a.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Belt Loop.
Assault by contact reported at 12:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of French Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 18th Street.
Disorderly conduct reported at 1:50 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 9:57 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:03 a.m. Saturday in the 3500 block of Huntsman Drive.
Fraudulent use of identifying information reported at 2:38 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of Lake Road.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Shoplifting reported at 5:01 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 6:16 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 7 p.m. in the intersection of Conder Street and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Shoplifting reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of West Rancier Drive.
Burglary of a vehicle reported at 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of South 28th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Anna Lee Drive and Tallwood Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Sunday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Sunday.
Lampasas
Criminal mischief reported at 12:24 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
Suspicious person reported at 2:17 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Avenue C.
Suspicious vehicle reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Accident reported at 8:12 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Theft reported at 8:55 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of North Spring Street.
Assailant arrested on charge of possession of a controlled substance at 3:03 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Northington Street and Standifer Street.
Theft reported at 4:05 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
