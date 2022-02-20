Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana reported at 12:14 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Jasper Drive and Florence Road.
Assault of a family member reported at 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Smith Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest reported at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Camilla Road and Ronstan Drive.
Possession of marijuana reported at 2:50 a.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 3:18 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Farhills Drive and Tallwood Drive.
Criminal warrant arrest reported at 11:39 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
Shoplifting reported at noon Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Aggravated assault reported at 1 p.m. Saturday in the intersection East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South Gray Street.
Unlawful carry of weapons reported at 1:53 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Church Avenue and North 2nd Street.
Laundering of monetary instruments reported at 5:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 6 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of 28th Street.
Discharge of a firearm reported at 6:08 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of North Gilmer Street.
Aggravated assault reported at 7:14 p.m. Saturday in the 4000 block of 2nd Street.
Assault causing bodily injurty reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Anderson Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:13 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of Cedar Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights does not provide police reports on the weekends.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove does not provide police reports on the weekends.
Lampasas
Reckless driver reported at 5:42 a.m. Saturday on South US Highway 183.
Suspicious person reported at 11:43 a.m. on Old Georgetown Road.
Assailant arrested on criminal warrants at 9:53 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of North Key Avenue.
Reckless driver reported at 10:11 p.m. Saturday on South US Highway 183.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
