Area police reports indicate:

Killeen

Possession of marijuana reported at 12:16 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Elms Road and Trimmier Road

Firearm discharge reported at 12:26 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive

Possession of a controlled substance reported at 1:21 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.

Harker Heights

Harker Heights does not provide police reports on the weekends.

Copperas Cove

Copperas Cove does not provide police reports on the weekends.

Lampasas

An arrest was made at 1:46 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Avenue J.

Shots fired reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West 1st Street.

Reckless driver reported at 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.

Compiled by Taylor Cooper

