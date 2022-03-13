Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana reported at 12:16 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Elms Road and Trimmier Road
Firearm discharge reported at 12:26 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 1:21 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights does not provide police reports on the weekends.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove does not provide police reports on the weekends.
Lampasas
An arrest was made at 1:46 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Avenue J.
Shots fired reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of West 1st Street.
Reckless driver reported at 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
