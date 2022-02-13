Area police reports indicate:
Killeen
Public intoxication reported at 2:03 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Fairview Drive.
Public intoxication reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of 18th Street.
Possession of a controlled substance reported at 3:21 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Arrest for other agency was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault of family member reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Evading arrest was reported at 5:05 p.m. Saturday in the 15100 block of 38th Street.
Posession of drug paraphernalia reported at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 Block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Driving with a suspened license reported at 8:57 p.m. Saturday in the intersection East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 4th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of East Dean Avenue and North 8th Street.
Driving with a suspended reported at 10:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of North 10th Street.
City warrant for other agency reported at 10:46 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Fraudalent use of identifying information reported at 11:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of 18th Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the intersection of Garrison Avenue and North Gray Street.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 11:52 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Gray Street.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights did not provide police reports on Sunday.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove did not provide police reports on Sunday.
Lampasas
Burglary of motor vehicle reported at 5:13 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Old Georgetown Road.
Missing person reported at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of East Avenue I.
Suspicious person reported at 3:14 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of East 5th Street.
Compiled by Taylor Cooper
