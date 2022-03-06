Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Driving while intoxicated reported at 2:24 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Murder reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of North Gray Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia reported at 2:42 a.m. Saturday in the intersection of Botanical Drive and Jasper Drive.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 3 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of 22nd Street.
Driving while intoxicated reported at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Carrie Avenue.
Forced entry of building reported at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Hallmark Avenue.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 10:41 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Briar Lane.
Shoplifting reported at 11:41 a.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Assault causing bodily injury reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Terrace Drive.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights does not provide police reports on the weekends.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove does not provide police reports on the weekends.
Lampasas
Suspicious activity reported at 9:01 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Brown Street.
Suspicious person reported at 3:36 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
Reckless driver reported at 4:33 p.m. Saturday on S. US Highway 281.
Reckless driver reported at 6:00 p.m. Saturday on S. US Highway 281.
Suspicious person reported at 6:14 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious person reported at 6:25 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of East Avenue C.
Disturbance reported at 9:58 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
