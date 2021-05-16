KISD board approves employee pay raises
The Killeen Independent School District board of trustees unanimously approved a series of pay raises and incentives for district employees last week.
“In total, Killeen ISD is investing $14.8 million on our most valuable resource, our employees, and is positioned to be the most competitive school district in central Texas for hourly and salary employees,” the district said in a press release Tuesday night.
All district employees will receive a 3.5% general pay increase beginning July 1, according to KISD.
Along with other district employees, Killeen Independent School District Superintendent John Craft will also receive a 3.5% raise in accordance with his current contract. His pay bump comes out to more than a $10,000 annually.
Recount confirms tie in District 4 race
The race for Killeen City Council District 4 remains a tie between incumbent Steve Harris and challenger Michael Boyd following a recount at City Hall on Thursday morning, according to city spokesperson Hilary Shine. Both candidates had 181 votes in the May 1 election.
Boyd said he witnessed the entire recount, which took a little over three hours. Harris, who is a teacher, was not on hand for the recount.
“I was surprised and a bit disappointed,” Harris said by phone Thursday afternoon. “For some reason I really believed I would win in the recount. But in the end, it is what it is.”
The petition for a recount was submitted by Mayor Jose Segarra after Boyd and Harris chose to not settle the election by casting lots (draw straws or flip a coin) or concede to each other.
The two candidates will participate in a second election next month.
Deadly shooting in north Killeen
A fugitive was killed in a shooting in north Killeen Thursday morning as U.S. Marshals tried to serve an arrest warrant, law enforcement officials confirmed.
“On May 13, 2021, at approximately 10:35 a.m., agents with the United States Marshals Office were serving a federal arrest warrant in the 1900 block of Poage Avenue, when shots were fired. One person is deceased,” according to a Facebook post from the Killeen Police Department.
The incident occurred three blocks away from Peebles Elementary School.
Samuel Roberto Pleasant Sr., 40, of Killeen, was killed when U.S. Marshals attempted to arrest Pleasant on a federal felony warrant for a probation violation, Sgt. Bryan Washko spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety, which oversees the Texas Rangers, told the Herald Friday.
Killeen area gas prices rising after major pipeline cyber attack
Gas prices have begun rising locally, statewide and nationwide after a cyber attack on the nation’s largest fuel pipeline led to panic-buying that contributed to more than 1,000 gas stations running out of fuel, mostly affecting the southeast United States.
The Colonial Pipeline delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast.
In Killeen, there has not appeared to be large crowds at gas stations or a gas shortage, but prices have increased over the last week.
A week ago, the statewide gas price average in the Killeen-Temple-Fort Hood area was $2.54. A few days later, the price had risen about 10 cents.
