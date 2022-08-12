JOHNSON.JEREMY.AARON.jpg

Jeremy Aaron Johnson

A Bell County grand jury this week indicted five Killeen residents on unrelated armed assault charges.

Indicted on second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were: Carolina Yamileth Lozano, 20; Jeremy Aaron Johnson, 20; Brandon Earl Smith, 40; and Louis James Washington, 34.

LOZANO.CAROLINA.YAMILETH.jpg

Carolina Yamileth Lozano
WASHINGTON.LOUIS.JAMES.jpg

Louis James Washington
