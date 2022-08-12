A Bell County grand jury this week indicted five Killeen residents on unrelated armed assault charges.
Indicted on second-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon were: Carolina Yamileth Lozano, 20; Jeremy Aaron Johnson, 20; Brandon Earl Smith, 40; and Louis James Washington, 34.
Forty-year-old Tiffany Jill Vigil, who also is known as Tiffany Cabrera, was indicted on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and harassment of a public servant.
Johnson and Smith were being held in the Bell County Jail in lieu of bonds of $125,000, and $100,000, respectively. Washington also was being held with a bond of $100,000, jail records show.
Lozano and Vigil were released on bond.
JOHNSON
Killeen police on June 11 responded to the 3300 block of Catalina Drive in response to shots fired.
“Officers were informed by dispatch that a caller had left her residence because ... Johnson was pacing around with a firearm and had begun threatening to kill her,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police made contact with the woman, who said that Johnson had fired a shot toward the couch where she and her boyfriend had been sitting. “(The woman) advised that when Johnson fired the shot, (he) stated that he was going to kill (her) and the other members of the household,” according to the affidavit. The woman and the other household members were able to escape the house, but Johnson remained at the location.
“When police went to the house, Johnson emerged from the house with a self-inflicted bullet wound and surrendered,” police said. “Inside the house, officers found a handgun and a shell casing behind the house where (the woman) was sitting.”
LOZANO
On Feb. 10, Killeen police went to a location in the city regarding an alleged assault. In the indictment, police said that Lozano “intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused bodily injury to (a woman) by striking her, scratching her, cutting her, pulling her hair, and applying pressure to the neck or throat of the victim.”
Additionally, police said that a deadly weapon, a knife, was exhibited during the alleged assault.
SMITH
Killeen police said that on the evening of June 19, Smith began arguing with a woman. The conflict allegedly escalated to Smith punching the woman in the face, followed by him shooting a firearm in her direction, according to the arrest affidavit.
Smith exited the home “after a period of time” and was taken into custody, police said. Officers said they found what appeared to be two bullet holes in a wall in the living room, as well as a firearm concealed in a box in the bedroom of the apartment. Spent shell casings were also located in a shoe box in the closet, according to the affidavit.
VIGIL
At around 1:30 a.m. on May 7, Killeen police were dispatched to a restaurant in the 2700 block of Central Texas Expressway in reference to a stabbing victim. According to the arrest affidavit, the first officer on scene was led to the back of the restaurant, where a woman — later determined to be Vigil — was lying on the floor, already in handcuffs.
“The officer then met with the victim, who was holding a rag on her left hand over a cut to the top of her left thumb,” police said. “The cut ... looked deep and was approximately two inches in length.”
The victim, a bartender who had been serving drinks to Vigil, told police that the assault occurred because of a dispute over her bar tab.
“As (Vigil) shoved (the victim), she had a razor in her hands and cut the victim’s hand open,” according to the affidavit. The weapon was later determined to have been a box cutter.
Witnesses subdued Vigil and a security guard handcuffed her.
Vigil incurred a second felony charge for allegedly kicking and then spitting in the face of one of the police officers who was escorting her to the patrol vehicle.
WASHINGTON
Washington was arrested on April 23 on suspicion of threatening a neighbor for being too loud. According to the arrest affidavit, Washington’s neighbors were engaged in a “loud verbal argument with her boyfriend” while the bedroom window was open. Washington allegedly came to her front door and argued with the neighbor, displaying a pistol during the incident.
Police said they found a 9-mm bullet in front of the neighbor’s apartment.
ALSO INDICTED THIS, IN UNRELATED CHARGES, WERE:
Michael Frederic, 35, of Miami Beach, Fla., on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Chelsea R. Smith, 29, of Killeen, on one count of aggravated assault against a public servant, one count of evading arrest with a vehicle, one charge of fraudulent use or possession of a debit card, and one charge of burglary of a habitation.
Vadell R. Childress Phillips, 20, of Killeen, on charges of burglary of a habitation, debit card abuse and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Anthony L. Durossette, 46, of Harker Heights, on a charge of forgery of a financial instrument $2,500, or more but less than $30,000.
Robert L. Willis, 31, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Touishia M. Matous, 41, of Killeen, on a charge of harassment of a public servant.
Jake Bradford III, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Christopher Walker, 23, of Temple, on a charge of sexual assault of a child.
