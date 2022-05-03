BELTON — After a previous trial ended with a hung jury more than two ago, a new jury has started to hear testimony regarding an alleged aggravated kidnapping that occurred in 2016 outside of a Harker Heights movie theater.
Derrick Lamont Bailey, 30, was booked into the Bell County Jail more than five years ago, on Feb. 9, 2017. He was being held in lieu of a bond of $100,000, on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping.
Bailey is accused of pointing a handgun at the father of the girl who was kidnapped during the alleged incident on Nov. 12, 2016, at the Cinemark movie theater in Heights. Then 7 years old, the girl is now 12 years old and in 6th grade. She and her father, Michael Rogers, live in another state.
A jury of six men and six women, seated on Monday, began to hear testimony — including from Rogers — in the 27th Judicial District Court on Tuesday morning.
He said that Bailey pointed a pistol at him and drove the car used in the incident. He said that Bailey, who his daughter called “Skip,” had come to his house the day before the kidnapping, offering to mow the grass but then never returned. His daughter told her father that Skip was a relative of Tutankhamun Holt.
Holt was married to the girl’s mother, Bobbi Battishia White, 42. White has been held in the Bell County Jail since March 14, 2017. Many jury trials have been set in her case through the years. Her case now is set for trial on Aug. 15.
On Oct. 11, 2018, after a trial in which he represented himself, Holt was convicted of a first-degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping. He was sentenced to life in prison, which he is serving in Tennessee Colony in East Texas.
Rogers, who was married to White for five years, said that Holt beat him severely while White took the girl. The girl was found in an abandoned house in Alabama a few days later.
Rogers suffered a black eye, broken hand, and multiple other cuts, lumps and bruises.
“It was rough,” Rogers said on the stand on Tuesday.
It was not the first time that Rogers has had to testify in a Bell County courtroom.
Following a weeklong trial, a jury deadlocked on Aug. 9, 2019, after several hours of deliberation.
The majority of the jury was in favor of convicting Bailey, said his previous defense attorney Bobby Barina, at that time. The jury announced that they were deadlocked at 10 to 2 and the judge asked them to keep deliberating. They returned again with nine people in favor of convicting the defendant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.