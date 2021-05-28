A second man has been accused in the murder of an elderly Gatesville man who was shot and killed last year.
Dakota Chayton Schramm, 18, was arrested by Coryell County Sheriff’s Office deputies and booked into the county jail on Thursday, after an indictment was returned in his case on May 25.
Schramm was indicted on a capital felony charge of “murder while remuneration” after police said he was promised money for shooting and killing 76-year-old Leonard Carroll Barnes on Oct. 26, 2020.
Co-defendant Kaleb Jeramiah Johnson-Barnes, 19, of Gatesville was indicted earlier this month on a charge of murder. Johnson-Barnes, the victim’s grandson, allegedly had promised to split his inheritance with Schramm as payment for the murder, according to the indictment against Schramm.
Both men were being held in the Coryell County Jail on Friday. Johnson-Barnes has a bond of $1 million and Schramm was being held in lieu of a bond of $500,000.
Gatesville police began investigating the shooting death of Barnes after his body was found in the front doorway of a residence on the morning of Oct. 26, 2020.
Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Bridge Street in reference to a deceased person. Officers arriving on scene found a man, later identified as Barnes, with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to the arrest affidavit.
“There was no firearm located in the proximity of the body,” police said.
Barnes was the owner of the residence.
Police said that Johnson-Barnes also lived at the home. He allegedly told police that he had found Barnes deceased and summoned the help of a neighbor.
