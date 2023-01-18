Eric Madden

Eric Madden

 Bell County Jail

BELTON — A second of four co-defendants accused of the murder of a man in Killeen more than three years ago was sentenced this week, which leaves the cases of two more co-defendants left to resolve.

Luis Angel Santiago Jr., 28, was shot and killed on June 18, 2019, allegedly during a gang-related shooting carried out by members of the “Long Branch Boys,” according to testimony in the 264th Judicial District Court on Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.