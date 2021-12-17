A second man is set to be sentenced next year for an armed robbery that occurred in Killeen earlier this year.
On Thursday, 18-year-old Montavius Trevaun Jackson of Harker Heights pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery after police said that he and another man used a firearm to rob a person on Feb. 8.
Jackson is set to be sentenced on Feb. 2, 2022, in the 27th Judicial District Court.
A co-defendant in the case, Kevyn Jamon Sudduth, 18, pleaded guilty on Nov. 9 to aggravated robbery and he is set to be sentenced on Jan. 5, 2022, in the same courtroom, according to Bell County court records.
Jackson was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of bonds totaling $103,500. Sudduth’s bond is $200,000.
Jackson and Sudduth were indicted on March 24, on charges of aggravated robbery.
On Feb. 8, KPD officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Sulfur Spring Drive, where a victim said that Jackson and Sudduth had robbed him at gunpoint. Both suspects fled and later were found after a search, according to the arrest affidavit.
Police located a handgun and a backpack containing ammunition, suspected marijuana and related paraphernalia, of which Sudduth had been in possession.
