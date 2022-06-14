BELTON — Was a Killeen man defending himself and his fiancee from imminent attack when he shot and killed a 32-year-old man during an incident just over four years ago? Or was it a case of blind rage at an ex-boyfriend, who was found to be unarmed?
Those are questions that a jury of eight men and four women, empaneled on Monday, will have to answer for themselves at the conclusion of a murder trial that began this week.
Jason Ricardo Baez, 35, was booked into jail on March 2, 2018, after Killeen police said he shot and killed Lamar Marcell Roberson. In addition to a murder charge, the jury also will decide whether or not Baez is guilty of a third-degree felony charge of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
The case is being heard in the 27th Judicial District Court with Judge John Gauntt presiding.
Feb. 28, 2018
It was around noon on Feb. 28, 2018, when chaos erupted in a neighborhood in Killeen. Officers quickly arrived at the intersection of Franz Drive and Culp Avenue. Two patrolmen happened to be close by, taking a break between calls when they heard a rapid sequence of shots being fired.
The 911 dispatcher followed quickly on their radios, stating that a man — who later was identified as Roberson — was lying in the street after being shot. He was transported in critical condition to the hospital, where he died a short time later.
Police later realized that Roberson had been shot six times, including one shot to his back.
“He’s bleeding badly; he’s in bad shape,” said Assistant District Attorney Fred Burns, during his opening arguments on Tuesday. “The first officer on scene knew that he wasn’t going to make it.”
While that officer was attempting to revive Roberson, who was unconscious, another two officers were chasing after a car that witnesses said left the location of the shooting. After a chase in which speeds of 140 miles per hour were reached, a patrol car forced the fleeing car to a stop with a bump maneuver and Baez was arrested.
Three witnesses, two perspectives
Three witnesses saw various parts of the alleged murder of Roberson; but during their opening arguments on Tuesday, attorneys gave the jury different perspectives of the same incident.
“This wasn’t self-defense,” Burns said. “This was an act of murder and we’re going to ask that you listen to the evidence and find him guilty.”
Not so fast, according to Baez’s defense attorney.
“This is absolutely self-defense,” said Mike White. “A witness heard Lamar yelling, ‘I’m going to get my gun and I’m coming for you.’ Lamar was in Jason’s neighborhood, on Jason’s street, at Jason’s house and knocking on Jason’s door.”
White said that Roberson was jealous that his ex-boyfriend, Baez, had gotten engaged.
“He was there to cause trouble and he wasn’t alone ... he came with friends and he made it clear that he had issues with Jason and his fiancee,” White said. “Jason figured that it was better to be judged by 12 than to be carried by six.”
One man, who lived next door to Baez and his fiancee in a tri-plex, will never forget the noon hour of Feb. 28, 2018.
“I was watching TV and relaxing when I heard loud banging on the apartment behind me,” said Anthony Bantug, who testified on Tuesday. “I heard a lot of angry yelling and I was curious what was going on.”
Bantug opened his blinds and peeked out to Franz Drive.
“I saw a gentleman walk past my door and he was screaming back at Jason that he was going to get his gun and come back,” he said. “I saw Jason walk by and he pulled a gun and fired at the man who was walking away.”
Bantug said that Baez walked to where Roberson had fallen.
“He continued to fire off rounds,” he said.
Around the same time, a white car with two men inside sped away, he said.
A mom remembers her son
The victim’s mother, Deborah Lawrence, was the first person to testify for the state on Tuesday. She said their family is from Alabama but that she, and later her son, moved to Killeen to take care of a family member.
She met Baez in 2018.
“They seemed to get along well and seemed to be into one another and have good communication,” Lawrence said.
She told the jury that on the day of the murder, Baez had called her while she was at work.
“He told me that Lamar was trying to cause problems between himself and his fiancee and that he was going to smoke him if he came around,” Lawrence said. “About 10 minutes later, I heard that my son had been shot.”
She said that by the time she arrived at the hospital, God had let her know that the youngest of her three sons was dead.
“They told me to wait for the doctor, but I already knew,” she said.
