All roads could lead to Waco later this month when a Killeen woman is set to be sentenced in federal court for her role in covering up the brutal murder of a Fort Cavazos soldier more than four years ago.
Cecily Aguilar, 25, is set to be sentenced on Monday, Aug. 14, in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, according to federal court records. Five trial dates were set in Aguilar’s case through the years until she pleaded guilty on Nov. 29, 2022, to four counts within an 11-count indictment related to the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.
Federal prosecutors and Aguilar’s defense attorney have filed several sealed motions and documents ahead of the hearing. On Aug. 1 and Aug. 2, Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier filed a motion and a document that are not accessible to the public and members of the media. In turn, Federal Public Defender Lewis Berray Gainor filed a sealed document on Aug. 2 and Aug. 3.
If the sentencing judge imposes maximum consecutive sentences, Aguilar would be sentenced to 30 years in prison followed by 12 years of probation, according to the federal judge who presided at the November hearing. Albright also could impose fines and restitution as part of the plea agreement.
Aguilar has served three years in the McLennan County Jail since her arrest in July of 2020.
She was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 13, 2021, after police said that she helped her boyfriend, Army Spc. Aaron Robinson, cover up his murder of 20-year-old Guillen on April 22, 2020.
Months after Guillen was reported missing on April 23, 2020, her remains were discovered on June 30, 2020, by contractors working along the Leon River near Belton.
Aguilar helped him attempt to “dispose of the body,” officials said.
Aguilar initially lied to police to cover for Robinson, but later helped investigators by letting them record several phone conversations with him, according to officials.
On July 1, 2020, Robinson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he was confronted by Killeen police. Investigators say Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer in an arms room on post.
Guillen, of Houston, joined the Army in 2018, right out of high school, and was stationed at Fort Hood, now known as Fort Cavazos. Her family has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the U.S. Army, alleging that she was sexually harassed and assaulted while stationed at the post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.