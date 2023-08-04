Cecily Aguilar

Cecily Aguilar

All roads could lead to Waco later this month when a Killeen woman is set to be sentenced in federal court for her role in covering up the brutal murder of a Fort Cavazos soldier more than four years ago.

Cecily Aguilar, 25, is set to be sentenced on Monday, Aug. 14, in the courtroom of U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright, according to federal court records. Five trial dates were set in Aguilar’s case through the years until she pleaded guilty on Nov. 29, 2022, to four counts within an 11-count indictment related to the murder of Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

