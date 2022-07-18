A Killeen woman was sentenced to months in jail after police said she helped to cover up the murder of a Fort Hood soldier more than two years ago.
Estrellita Hidalgo Falcon, 39, was being held in the Bell County Jail without bond on Monday on a state jail felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. On Friday in the 264th Judicial District Court, Falcon pleaded guilty and then was sentenced by Judge Paul LePak to 19 months in state jail.
Harker Heights police said that Falcon’s boyfriend, Brandon Michael Olivares, 30, of Killeen shot and killed Pfc. Brandon Rosecrans, 27, while he was sleeping in his Jeep Renegade on May 18, 2020.
Police said that Falcon drove the victim’s vehicle without the permission of Rosecrans or another co-signer of the vehicle and later lied to police.
Olivares was indicted on Sept. 16, 2020, on a murder charge. He was being held in the Bell County Jail on Monday in lieu of bonds totaling $1.1 million. A jury trial is set in Olivares’s case for Dec. 5, in LePak’s courtroom.
KILLEEN MAN SENTENCED FOR ARMED 2017 ROBBERY
In an unrelated case that was heard in the same courtroom on Thursday, a Killeen man was sentenced to years in prison after robbing a man and woman at gunpoint in their home.
Skylar Antonio Braden, 37, was being held without bond on Monday. On Thursday, LePak sentenced Braden to 26 years in prison. Braden pleaded guilty to a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery on April 21.
On March 11, 2017, a Bell County Sheriff’s deputy took a report from a man and woman who said that when they arrived home, an unfamiliar gold Chevrolet Suburban was parked in the driveway of their home in Killeen, according to the arrest affidavit.
“When they entered their home, a man grabbed (the female victim), placed her in a choke-hold and held a gun to her head,” police said. The man and woman told police that a second man pointed a gun at the male victim and forced him to go to a box where he kept his money.
Then, “the two men forced (the man and woman) into a bathroom and told them to stay there until the men left,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that the two men also took money from the woman’s purse, her phone and her Toyota Tundra. The woman used a cellphone app to track her phone to Farm-to-Market 2484 near Highway 195. The phone was located, along with two fingerprints on the device.
Nearly two years passed until on Feb. 12, 2019, a match was found between the prints of Braden and the woman’s cellphone. Police said that Braden matched the description of the man who pointed a gun at the male victim.
OHIO MAN SENTENCED FOR RAPE OF KILLEEN GIRL
Willie Stacey Smith Jr., of North Canton, Ohio, was sentenced on Thursday in the 27th Judicial District Court to five years in prison on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Smith, 28, pleaded guilty on May 12.
He was being held without bond on Monday. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on April 6, 2020, after being indicted on March 4, 2020. Police said he sexually assaulted a girl on April 2, 2019, at a Killeen apartment, according to the arrest affidavit. The victim was younger than 12 years old at the time of the assault, according to courtroom discussions during a bond hearing on Aug. 26, 2020.
On April 2, 2019, a Killeen police officer was dispatched to a report of a runaway child after the girl’s mother realized her daughter was not in bed at 5 a.m., according to the arrest affidavit.
When the girl returned home, she allegedly told her mother that a man had picked her up from her home, police said.
The victim later told her mother that the man, Willie, “had sex with her,” according to the affidavit. Police said they used social media information and the man’s phone number to determine that “Willie” was Smith.
The girl had a forensic exam and interview.
“In an interview with detectives, Smith told them he had sex with a girl he picked up in a trailer park that week,” police said. The girl lives in a trailer park.
The assault occurred at an apartment in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway, police said.
