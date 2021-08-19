While homicides increased dramatically last year, other serious crimes in Killeen appear to have decreased in 2020, according to a recently released annual report by the Killeen Police Department.
The report, which was released last month on KPD’s website, breaks down accidents, employment in the department and the rate of crimes committed. That data is compared to numbers seen in 2019. Also among the data is the department’s response during the COVID-19 pandemic, which made its lasting impact in the earlier months of 2020.
Serious crimes are defined as “Part 1” crimes in the report. These include murder, rape, assault, robbery, larceny, burglary and motor vehicle theft. In 2019, Killeen had approximately 6,348 reported Part 1 crimes. That decreased by 4%, or 234 crime incidents in 2020.
According to the report, Killeen rapes had the largest decrease — 29 percent — from 2020 to 2019. There were 141 reported rapes in 2019, but that dropped to 100 last year.
The highest crime increase last year was in the “murder” category, which rose 85%, according to the report. Fourteen murders were reported in 2019 and 26 were reported in 2020. However, Killeen had a record-setting 31 homicides in 2020, but five of them were considered non-criminal or justified, police said.
Burglary and larceny both decreased by 20% last year. Robbery, however, increased by 26%, assault by 12% and motor vehicle theft by 27%.
The report also indicated arrests were down to 3,545 in 2020 from 4,465 in 2019.
STAFFING
The Killeen population increased from 149,103 in 2019 to 151,666 in 2020, according to the report. Staffing within the department only showed a slight drop. The number of officers increased by two personnel in 2019. Overall, the department had 336 employees in 2019. This accounted for both civil and non-civil service employees. In 2020, that number decreased to 330 — 260 officers employed and 70 civilian staff members. Officers increased by two personnel in 2020, but decreased by eight civilian personnel.
TRAFFIC
Traffic accidents in Killeen were recorded in two different areas: injury-accidents and alcohol-related. Accidents with injury decreased by 8% in 2020, while alcohol-related accidents stayed more or less the same at 12%. Overall, traffic accidents decreased by 7%, with there being 2,505 accidents in 2019 and 2,324 in 2020.
The department said the top three contributing factors for accidents were failure to control speed, failure to yield to the right of way and turning left/yielding at stop signs.
COVID RESPONSE
The department has had its run-ins with COVID-19 after the World Health Organization declared in a worldwide pandemic in March 2020. The report reflects the changes made in order for the department to continue functioning at some level while infections, closures and restrictions took place.
During this time, officials closed public lobbies, gave no response to calls considered low-priority calls, altered work schedules, moved some administrative staff to tele-work, increased use of virtual technology, suspended in-person training and pre-screened calls to assess the risk of infection for personnel.
Also, the report shows data for all crimes, including non-violent, committed in 2019 from the months of June through December. It also maps data from January 2020 through January 2021. A red line indicates when the pandemic began in March 2020. Crime was mostly lower during the summer months in 2020 in comparison to 2019.
To view the full report, visit https://www.killeentexas.gov/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/487.
