One Killeen homicide victim’s family is asking for answers following six months of silence from police.
On the seven-month anniversary of 19-year-old Alondra Santiago’s death, her family is asking why police haven’t returned their calls in six months and why her personal belongings have yet to be returned.
Santiago died following injuries sustained in a drive-by shooting on Sept. 7 in the 1800 block of Stardust Street in north Killeen.
“It’s not fair; she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said her sister Lesley Rodriguez.
The teenager’s death was one of three fatal shootings that Labor Day weekend, all of which are still unsolved.
In the weeks and months following her killing, Jose Rodriguez, Santiago’s father, said he left multiple voicemail messages with the Killeen Police Department but has yet to receive one returned phone call.
“To date, I have not received anything,” Jose Rodriguez told the Herald Thursday. “We’ve had nothing since the day after she was killed. We haven’t received any notification or nothing.”
Rodriguez said he has not heard from the detective on his daughter’s case since October.
Santiago’s family says several personal items that were on her person at the time of her death — including a cellphone and jewelry — have not been returned.
When asked about the alleged lack of communication with Santiago’s family Wednesday, KPD Commander Ronnie Supak said, “I have reached out to our CID Division to get you an answer on this.”
As of Thursday’s press deadline, the Herald has not received another update from KPD.
As time continues to march on, Lesley Rodriguez said she doesn’t want her sister to be another unsolved Killeen homicide case.
“Right now, to us, it’s a cold case,” Lesley Rodriguez said. “It’s been seven months. Next thing we know, it’s going to be a year. I don’t want my sister’s case to be a cold case. I don’t want her to be forgotten.”
Santiago’s sister said she wants to know why the detective assigned to her case has not returned her father’s phone calls.
“I understand they’re short-staffed but still, we’re a family of a victim, we want answers,” she said. “To me, it looks like they’re just going to sweep it under the rug like everybody else.”
Comparing her sister’s case to another high-profile homicide drive-by case in Harker Heights, Lesley Rodriguez said she doesn’t understand why it’s taking KPD so long.
“It makes me sad how Harker Heights PD was able to solve Dreco’s murder within three weeks and one of the guys wasn’t even in the city but they were still able to get him,” she said.
On Jan. 17, TyAndre “Dreco” Gentle, 19, was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting in one of Harker Heights’ busiest intersections — Central Texas Expressway and Indian Trail — during broad daylight.
Less than a month after his death, the Harker Heights Police Department announced the arrest of two suspects, Jamon A. Terry, 19, in Temple and John Scott Jr., 20, in Wharton, in South Texas.
“I think everybody is in the angry stage now,” Lesley Rodriguez said. “We’ve given them seven months. KPD, why aren’t you doing anything about it? Nothing’s been done, but there continue to be more drive-bys, more mysterious killings and shootings. Come on now, do something.”
