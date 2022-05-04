Area police reports indicate:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 600 block of North 16th Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 300 block of Hall Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Waterbank Lane.
An arrest for a criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Blake Street.
Discharge of firearm was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Blake Street.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Debra Circle.
Unlawful carry of weapons was reported at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Hill Street and Westcliff Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 4400 block of East Rancier.
An arrest for a criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the area of East B. Avenue and North Gray Street.
An arrest for a criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 3:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Priest Drive.
Theft was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Dimple Street.
Burglary of a habitation and forced entry was reported at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 4200 block of Mustang Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Van Zanten Court.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of Andover Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
A welfare check was reported at 3:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Eagle Trail.
Duty on striking a fixture or highway landscape was reported at 4:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Veterans Avenue.
An arrest for fraudulent removal of writing was reported at 8:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A sexual assault of a child was reported at 8:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:23 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:13 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault on a public servant was reported at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
Disorderly conduct and fighting was reported at 10:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
Safekeeping was reported at 12:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Sheila Court.
An arrest for criminal trespass was reported at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Sheila Court.
An assist to another agency was reported at 2:53 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Found property was reported at 7:18 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
Illegal dumping was reported at 9:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of North 19th Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Forgery of a financial instrument was reported at 8:02 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Millers Crossing.
Driving with invalid license and previous violations was reported at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Boulder Run Road.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Pima Trail.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Chestnut Street.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 8:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Old Convent Road.
Harassment was reported at 11:59 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of South Broad Street.
Credit card abuse was reported at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 12:36 p.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Harassment was reported at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 2700 block of South Highway 281.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 3:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Seventh Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of E.E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A theft was reported at 3:58 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Third Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of East Farm to Market 580.
A reckless Driver was reported at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Pecan Street.
An arrest for interfering with public duties was reported at 6:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of East Avenue F.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:29 p.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of South Highway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
