Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
Possession of marijuana was reported at 2 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Mulford Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the area of East Church Avenue and North 10th Street.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 9 a.m. Monday in the 1800 block of Eighth Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at noon Monday in the area of East Fowler Avenue and Trimmier Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:44 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of North College Street.
An aggravated assault was reported at 2:56 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of North 10th Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3:40 p.m. Monday in the area of W.S. Young and Jerry Road.
An assault of a family member was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
A theft was reported at 5 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 7 p.m. Monday in the area of South Park Street and West Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A suspected stolen property was reported at 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
An assault was reported at 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Deadly conduct, illegally discharging a firearm was reported at 9:59 p.m. Monday in the area of East Rancier Avenue and W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:50 p.m. Monday in the area of East A Avenue and North Eighth Street.
Copperas Cove
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of West Highway 190.
A welfare check was reported at 1:31 a.m. Monday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported 8:07 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 8:17 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
A sexual assault was reported at 9:43 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 10:49 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A hindrance to secured creditors was reported at 12:39 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Business Highway 190.
Tampering, fabricating physical evidence, evading arrest or detention, illegal discharge of a firearm was reported at 2:28 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of West Anderson Avenue.
A vehicle theft was reported at 4:22 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of West Avenue B.
Fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and burglary of a vehicle was reported at 5:37 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Dennis Street.
Possession of drug paraphernalia and minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 10:58 p.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Dennis Street.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 11:35 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
Harker Heights
A forgery was reported at 10:17 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Highland Oaks Drive.
Theft of a firearm was reported at 1 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An accident involving serious bodily injury was reported at 11:09 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of Verna Lee Boulevard.
An arrest for outstanding warrants was reported at 11:36 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Indian Trail Drive
Lampasas
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:21 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 12:22 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A runaway was reported at 4:59 a.m. Monday in the 1600 block of South Chestnut Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 5:36 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of South Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 9:36 a.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Cloud Street.
An accident was reported at 1:47 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of South Main Street.
Burglary of a building was reported at 2:04 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of South Western Street.
A suspicious person was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
Fraud was reported at 3:28 p.m. Monday in the 200 block of East Avenue D.
Harassment was reported at 8:39 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Fourth Street.
