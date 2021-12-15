A woman, believed to sometimes wear a wig, is wanted for a string of burglaries at a Harker Heights park earlier this month, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.
In a news release posted on Facebook Wednesday, Bell County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Dennis Wiges asked for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for stealing “several purses and wallets containing assorted credit/debit/ID cards” on Dec. 5 at Dana Peak Park, 3800 Commanche Gap Road in Harker Heights.
“On 12/05/2021, one of the missing credit cards was used to make a fraudulent purchase at the Walmart Supercenter, located at 2020 Heights Drive in Harker Heights, Texas,” Wiges said in the release.
The sheriff department’s social media post provided multiple photos taken from Walmart surveillance footage depicting the suspected wanted woman.
The suspect is described as a Black woman with “red hair (possibly a wig), glasses, wearing dark colored shirt, pants, shoes,” Wiges said. “She is carrying a blue in color Louis Vuitton purse and has a tattoo on her back at the base of her neck which appears to be the outline of a hockey mask or a strawberry.”
Individuals with information about the suspect or the burglaries are asked to contact Investigator Wiges at 254-933-5438.
