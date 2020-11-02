Sheriff’s department: Phone scam targets county residents

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about a telephone scam where a caller claims to be representing their department.
Within the past week the BCSD has received reports from a number of county residents that a male caller is representing himself as an officer with the sheriff’s department, according to a news release issued Monday. This caller uses various names, titles, and telephone numbers when calling, and states that “you have an arrest warrant and your DNA is needed.”
“There are sounds of police scanners in the background and the male caller is using the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Public Service office number, 254-933-5412, as a reference,” said BCSD Spokesman Lt. Bob Reinhard in the release. “The male caller tells the individual that due to the COVID pandemic, all transactions will be conducted over the telephone.”
Reinhard also said in the release that the caller asks the individual to go to a local grocery store and purchase Google/Master/ Visa cards for various amounts of money.
Meanwhile, the caller has the individual stay on the telephone with him until the transaction is completed, according to the release.
“The Bell County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind the citizens of Bell County that we do not conduct business in this manner and we do not request gift cards to be purchased in exchange to satisfy arrest warrants,” Reinhard said, adding that BCSD will never telephone anyone concerning an arrest warrant, much less ask for arraignments to be made over the phone. “They are purporting to the recipient of the call that they have a warrant for their arrest, but in leu of arrest, payment can be made over the phone using store bought VISA and Master Cards.”
If anyone receives a call from someone purporting to be from the sheriff’s department and becomes concerned or suspicious, they are asked to hang up the phone and call the BCSD at 254-933-5412 and speak to an on-duty deputy who will assist them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.