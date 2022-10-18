New photos of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan were released as law enforcement continues to search for the Central Texas fugitive who has been on the run for the past three weeks.
The Coryell County Sheriff’s Office released photos on Friday taken from Hogan’s social media accounts showcasing the fugitive’s tattoos and affinity for the Confederate flag.
The Coryell County Jail inmate escaped a work detail by climbing over a fence at Seaton Cemetery, 333 Seaton road in Leon Junction, on Sept. 26, according to officials.
Hogan was placed on the state’s top 10 most wanted list last week with up to $7,500 offered in reward money for tips that lead to his capture.
Coryell County law enforcement have asked area ranchers, farmers and land owners to check their cameras for sightings of the inmate.
Hogan has been described by officials as a 37-year-old white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 pounds and balding with light brown/blonde hair and brown eyes.
Area law enforcement has asked residents to call 9-1-1 if they come into contact with Hogan.
According to the Coryell County Jail website, Hogan was arrested Aug. 1 on four charges including assault, theft of a firearm, burglary and criminal mischief.
To submit an anonymous tip, residents may call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online by visiting https://bit.ly/3g6tgFY.
